SINGAPORE, March 19 (IFR) - Asian cash bonds were moving
sideways, mirroring a lack of direction in the region, despite a
dovish tone out of the US Federal Reserve last night.
"It is so typical of Asian markets that they are waiting for
cues from the European and the US markets as a response to the
FOMC minutes," said one Singapore trader.
"So, while the market tone is better than yesterday, there
is a bit of selling that is preventing any tightening in
spreads."
Private banks and retail investors were seen behind the
selling, particularly in lower beta names that were a touch
wider.
The investors were thought to be positioning for a deluge of
supply expected in late March and April, when earnings results
are out of the way.
Fresh deals were heard likely to come from Kookmin Bank and
Shinhan Bank in the high-grade segment, but market players
believe new issues from Korean borrowers will be smaller than
previous ones.
Of the issues that were priced recently, ICBC 2018s and
2020s continued to rally, with the 5-year coming in some 20bp
since reoffer at 190bp over US Treasuries.
Hutchison Ports' newly priced bonds due 2018 and 2020 saw
less trade in Asian markets, but are expected to trade more in
the US markets. The notes have rallied 10bp since being priced
on March 12.
Asian credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia IG index
quoted at 100bp/102bp, 4bp lower than yesterday's close.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com;