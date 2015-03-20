US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
HONG KONG, March 20 (IFR) - Kaisa's offshore bonds rose even after a group of the company's bondholders rejected a restructuring proposal.
The 12.875% 2017s and 8.875% 2018s rose a quarter point to 57.580 and 57.80, respectively, after lunch in Asia, according to Tradeweb.
A lawyer told Reuters that a group of bondholders refused to sign a support agreement that would approve Kaisa's plans to extend maturities and slash coupons on USD2.5bn worth of offshore and convertible debt.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's sovereign bonds rebounded after dropping nearly half a point this morning in response to a weakening rupiah that hit IDR13,120 against the dollar, the weakest level since Wednesday.
The 5.125% 2045s dropped to 104.127 before rising to 104.35, according to Tradeweb.
Asia CDS was about 2bp tighter on a roll-adjusted basis, after the iTraxx Asia index rolled into its 23rd series.
