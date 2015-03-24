HONG KONG, March 24 (IFR) - Hyundai Capital Services' newly issued USD400m September 2020s were trading a third of a point higher, after pricing overnight at 120bp over US Treasuries.

BOC Aviation's USD750m 2020s tightened as much as 10bp on a bid after pricing at 170bp over US Treasuries.

China SCE Property Holdings' 2016s and 2017s rebounded 2 points, recovering last week's loss of 4-5 points.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)