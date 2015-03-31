SINGAPORE, March 31 (IFR) - The secondary market was a touch
tighter on Tuesday on low volumes at the end of the first
quarter. One trader said he expected the secondary market to be
subdued until U.S. nonfarm payrolls are released on April 3.
Monday's HK Telecom 10-year bond was 7bp tighter, at
T+171bp, as traders were drawn to the scarcity value of new Hong
Kong paper. "I think if you asked anyone yesterday whether 178bp
was cheap, they would have said no," said one Singapore-based
trader.
More liquid benchmark bonds traded in, with CNOOC's 2024s
2bp tighter at T+148bp and the general investment-grade market
around 1bp-2bp tighter.
Kaisa Group Holdings suspended trading in its shares today,
after saying it would be late publishing audited accounts for
2014. The company was due to announce the results today, but
said the auditors needed more time to ascertain the cash flow of
the company.
Kaisa's 2018s were down a point at 55.5, but wider movements
are unlikely until the property developer finalises the terms of
its proposed restructuring, after offshore creditors snubbed the
original offer.
This was despite support for the property market from the
People's Bank of China, which has reduced the downpayment
required to buy a second home.
The Asia IG iTraxx index was 1bp better at 109bp/111bp, with
the cost of protection for Korean names coming in considerably.
KDB's 5-year CDS was 6bp tighter at 50bp/58bp, and SK Telecom
and Woori Bank 6bp and 7bp tighter, respectively.
daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com