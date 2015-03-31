SINGAPORE, March 31 (IFR) - The secondary market was a touch tighter on Tuesday on low volumes at the end of the first quarter. One trader said he expected the secondary market to be subdued until U.S. nonfarm payrolls are released on April 3.

Monday's HK Telecom 10-year bond was 7bp tighter, at T+171bp, as traders were drawn to the scarcity value of new Hong Kong paper. "I think if you asked anyone yesterday whether 178bp was cheap, they would have said no," said one Singapore-based trader.

More liquid benchmark bonds traded in, with CNOOC's 2024s 2bp tighter at T+148bp and the general investment-grade market around 1bp-2bp tighter.

Kaisa Group Holdings suspended trading in its shares today, after saying it would be late publishing audited accounts for 2014. The company was due to announce the results today, but said the auditors needed more time to ascertain the cash flow of the company.

Kaisa's 2018s were down a point at 55.5, but wider movements are unlikely until the property developer finalises the terms of its proposed restructuring, after offshore creditors snubbed the original offer.

This was despite support for the property market from the People's Bank of China, which has reduced the downpayment required to buy a second home.

The Asia IG iTraxx index was 1bp better at 109bp/111bp, with the cost of protection for Korean names coming in considerably. KDB's 5-year CDS was 6bp tighter at 50bp/58bp, and SK Telecom and Woori Bank 6bp and 7bp tighter, respectively.

