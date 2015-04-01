HONG KONG, April 1 (IFR) - Asian credit trading remained constructive, though mixed US data overnight pushed the region's equity markets in opposite directions.

Cash bonds were unchanged to a quarter of a point higher, but some traders said activity was still subdued ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data due Friday. Hong Kong and Singapore will also be closed on Friday.

Chinese property developer Greentown Holdings' 8.0% 2017s jumped 2 points to 102.030 after Moody's said yesterday it might upgrade the company's B1 corporate family rating and its B2 senior unsecured rating.

Greentown completed the sale of a 24.3% stake to China Communications Construction Group, a move that will give it more financing options and improve corporate governance, according to the Moody's report.

Vietnam's sovereign bonds continued to rebound today after hitting their weakest level at the end of March. The USD1bn 4.8% 2024s gained a quarter of a point to 103.875/104.625.

Citic Pacific's credit curve continued to outperform, with a trader spotting gains on the 2021s and 2023s.

The Nikkei 225 and Korean Kospi both closed 0.9% lower, tracing a 1.11% drop on the Dow overnight.

It was a more positive day for Greater China, thanks to expectations that the government could come up with additional stimulus measures after the country recorded a PMI of 50.1 in March, a higher-than-expected reading, but barely in expansion territory.

The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 were 1.7% and 1.8% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.6% at the time of writing.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)