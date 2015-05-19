SINGAPORE, May 19 (IFR) - Mongolian bonds were the day's outperformers, after Mongolia, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources signed an agreement for the next stage of development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mining project.

The highly anticipated agreement will be a huge fillip for Mongolia's economy, which has taken a hit from the downturn in commodities prices.

As a result, last week's government-guaranteed bonds from Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia leapt 3 points in early trade and were last seen at 105.8/106.7 - a huge return for buyers of the paper at par last Tuesday.

The sovereign's 2022s made similar gains today, trading at 92.9/94.1, up 3.5 points.

In the investment-grade segment, the main focus of investors was on new supply and on managing rates volatility, said a credit sales head, which meant movements were muted.

"What is interesting is that we are seeing a lot of real-money accounts in Taiwan and Korea becoming active because of rates movements," he pointed out. "You can expect to see them coming in more to long-maturity IG paper."

The surprise outperformer in Chinese high-yield today was Single B rated China Aoyuan Property Group's USD250m 3-year bond, which was trading a full point above the reoffer price of 99.067.

There was two-way traffic in bonds from Double B credits, such as Evergrande Real Estate Group, but they were largely unchanged.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com