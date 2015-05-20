HONG KONG, May 20 (IFR) - A drop in 10-year US Treasury yields prompted Asian investors to move into long-dated credits in order to shield returns from expectations of rising interest rates.

Of Sinopec's multi-tranche offering, its 3.25% 2025s rose the most at nearly a point to 97.873, according to Tradeweb. China General Nuclear's 4.0% 2025s tightened to 166bp/162bp, after the notes were priced last week to yield 177.5bp over Treasuries.

Recently issued bonds, such as those of Beijing State-Owned Assets Management (Hong Kong), were quoted tighter at 189bp/187bp from final pricing on Monday at 205bp over Treasuries. Bharat Petroleum's 4.0% 2025s were up nearly half a point.

The gains in the 2025s were a contrast to shorter-dated credits. China Energy 5.25% 2018s, for example, were spotted down more than a third of a point.

The chase for higher yields did not drive investors into sub-investment-grade bonds with lower credit ratings.

Chinese property developer Jingrui Holdings, which is paying the highest yield for an issuer so far this year at 13.25%, saw its 2018s drop nearly a third of a point to 99.588/663.

The bonds of lower-rated Chinese oil companies, such as Anton Oil's 7.5% 2018s and Honghua Group's 7.45% 2019s, traded more than a point lower amid a drop in oil prices.

Chinese bank treasuries continued their hunt for PRC bank bonds amid overwhelming demand that left many of them without sufficient allocations in primary deals.

Agricultural Bank of China NY, China Minsheng and CMB saw their recent trades tighten 2bp, while CCB's subordinated 2025s also saw strong demand.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)