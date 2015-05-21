SINGAPORE, May 21 (IFR) - Liquidity is thinner in the secondary market as a busy primary US dollar market soaks up funds, though new issues continue to outperform.

During the first three days of this week, bonds of about USD1.45bn were priced, excluding a number of US dollar offerings from Japanese and Australian credits.

Today, there was only one deal - a US dollar 10-year global Islamic bond that the Republic of Indonesia was marketing to yield in the 4.55% area. The offerings are on top of the USD4.7bn worth of bonds sold last week.'

The issuance brings the total volume to around USD70.6bn year to date, according to ANZ, with Chinese names accounting for 59% of the fresh supply.

"I think most of the new issues in the pipeline are almost done in Asia," said one trader. "The market should be supported unless macro-economic factors come into play. For the moment, there is a dovish tone out of the US Fed, based on yesterday's FOMC minutes."

Spreads are holding up, despite a narrowing of US Treasury yields yesterday with the 10-year easing 3bp.

There has been some buying on the dips as the risk-on sentiment underpins new issues.

China Nuclear's 2025s have tightened nearly 15bp from reoffer with quotes indicated at 164bp/159bp. This is close to analysts' fair value of around 160bp.

Huawei's 2025s are 20bp tighter from reoffer spread of 195bp and Beijing State-Owned Assets Management's 2025s are 5bp tighter than they were yesterday.

The only bond to buck the trend was the Shanghai Electric's euro-denominated 2018s, which widened 5bp from reoffer spreads, but a trader attributed that to the expensive spread of 80bp over MS at which the bond was sold last week.

In the high-yield segment, Lucror Analytics cautioned that Gajah Tunggal's plans to buy back shares was credit negative as it would use up USD30m, half of its cash.

Concerns over a debt-funded capital expenditure weighed on the credit with its 2018s dipping slightly to 93.25/94.25 from around 94.40.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com