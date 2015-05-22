HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - A rally in new Chinese bank credits and longer-dated notes took a breather as investors awaited hints from Janet Yellen's speech tonight on the outlook for potential US interest rates hikes.

Big gainers like China Minsheng Bank, Huawei and CGN were slightly lower to unchanged throughout the session. Asia ex-Japan CDS was quoted 1bp tighter than yesterday at 103bp/105bp.

CLP Power Hong Kong's 3.125% 2025s and China General Nuclear Power's USD600m 4.0% 2025s gained a modest third of a point to 98.06 and 101.77 respectively, according to Tradeweb. Sinopec's 1.0% 2022s were also up about a third at 97.727.

One of the most impressive performances in Asian credit came from Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia's 9.375% 2020s, which rounded the week up at a bid of 108.528.

That is a whopping 8-point jump since it priced the USD500m bonds on May 12 after getting an extra boost from an agreement between the government, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources to move to the next stage of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mining project.

Malaysia's 5-year CDS tightened 2bp to 107bp/111bp, extending a rally that has seen a tightening of 11bp in the past month.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)