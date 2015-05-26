HONG KONG, May 26 (IFR) - Asia endured a tense start to the day, as the prospects of a Greek default and a correction in the region's markets rattled participants.

However, in the afternoon, much of the selling seemed to ease off and markets were trading mostly unchanged to slightly wider. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was quoted 75bp wider at 104.75/106.25.

New issues were also mostly flat with yields on the bonds of Beijing State-Owned Assets Management and ICBC Singapore unchanged to slightly tighter on the day.

Embattled Berau Coal saw prices on its 2017 bonds unchanged at 57.75 a day after falling a quarter of a point on the news that its parent company had begun court proceedings against the company's former president, Amir Sambodo, who refused to leave his position.

While European and US bond markets have plummeted in the last few weeks, Asia appeared to have escaped much of the pain.

Traders were not entirely sure how Asia had managed to avoid the same fate as the US and Europe, and some even suggested it was due to a more diverse and disconnected market, with particularly supportive investors in Taiwan and Korea.

They also said that some investments appeared to be coming from buyers pulling out of US and European credit. However, traders said the widespread feeling was that Asian markets would eventually succumb to global concerns.

"It felt very tense at the start of the day," said the Hong Kong-based head of fixed income at a major European bank.

"There seem to be a lot of sellers and I think Greece is on a lot of minds. Also, as Asia did really well last week, maybe it's part of a selloff."

Uncertainties in the bond markets were completely non-existent during a relentless bull run for Asian shares, particularly in China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.3% while the Shanghai Composite was up 2.0%. Shenzhen outpaced them both in rising another 3.5%.

