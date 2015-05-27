US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - Long-dated investment-grade credits in China rebounded after kicking off this morning on the back foot as investors cashed out following a rally in the sector in recent weeks.
Liquid bonds, such as CNOOC's 4.25% 2043s, which dropped to 97, rose half a point this afternoon. CNOOC's 2024s stabilised in the 104.90 area after starting the day above 105.
The bonds of Indian banks like Axis Bank's 202s were bid 5bp wider at 165bp/155bp.
Societe Generale's CNH2bn 10NC5 T2s, which priced yesterday, received solid support from Taiwan insurers to boost the paper to 100.50.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday.