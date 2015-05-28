SINGAPORE, May 28 (IFR) - Asian credits were generally flat to marginally firmer today, while credit spreads were broadly unchanged with the iTraxx Asia IG index quoted at 105bp/107bp.

Investment-grade cash bonds were also mostly flat, but the paper of Guangzhou Communications was an outperformer. The bond due 2018 priced last night at 205bp over 3-year US Treasuries, translating into 240bp over 2-year UST.

"The market liked this paper, especially after they pushed back on other issues perceived as being priced too tightly," said one trader.

"Guangzhou ticks all the boxes - the levels are fair, the size is small and the tenor is just nice."

Strong bids from under-allocated investors pushed the bond 10bp tighter to 230bp over 2-year UST.

In the high-yield segment, Indonesian airline Garuda provided a surprising spurt, despite its troubled history. The national carrier raised USD500m through 5-year bonds to yield 6.125%, tightened from a guidance of 6.25%.

"This is a high-flyer, so to speak, with retail support pushing up the paper 1 point in the secondary markets," said a HY trader.

News that Sunac has pulled its acquisition plans for financially strapped Kaisa were greeted warmly by Sunac's bondholders who drove the company's bonds up 1 point across the yield curve today.

Traders said Kaisa's paper opened 3 points lower but recouped losses and returned to levels at yesterday's close.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey)

(kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com)