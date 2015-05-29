HONG KONG, May 29 (IFR) - An increase in US Treasury yields and a drop in Asian equities drove the region's credits lower, giving investors an opportunity to take profit in a market where analysts say valuations are becoming expensive.

Bonds of high-yield Chinese real-estate names like Aoyuan Property's 10.875% 2018s were down a quarter point to 98.47, according to Tradeweb, while Fantasia Holding's new 11.5% 2018s fell to 97.13.

Jingrui Holdings' 13.25% 2018s extended a drop by half a point to 99.15.

The declines in Chinese credits tracked the onshore equity markets, such as the Shanghai SE Composite and the CSI300, which began to slide after lunch.

Remarkably, China's senior and hybrid credits were unchanged to a tad lower, as PRC bank treasuries, which drove a rally in the sector, mostly held on to the bonds.

Pertamina's 6.45% 2044s were down more than a third of a point to 103.550, after long-dated US Treasury yields rose on profit-taking.

Investors may also be taking to the sidelines ahead of key US economic data, such as ISM manufacturing and factory orders to be announced next week, after Fed chair Janet Yellen said it was appropriate to start raising interest rates some time this year.

