SINGAPORE, June 2 (IFR) - Asian credit was resilient, despite a sell-off in Treasuries overnight, with investment grade paper 3bp-4bp tighter.

Investors spent much of today positioning themselves for new supply expected this week.

One trader reported heavy selling of 10-year Chinese SOE paper to make room for the expected new issue from China Three Gorges, but said that those credits still managed to tighten.

"Despite the new supply, the market is in good shape," he said. "It's unspectacular but firm."

There was also some selling activity in Noble Group's 2020s, but the paper fell only a tenth to 103.25/104.25, better than the 5% drop in the company's stock today.

High-yield property was unchanged to a quarter of a point firmer. Berau Coal's 2017 bonds gained 1.5 points to 59.8 after Asia Resource Minerals said a takeover offer from Sinarmas Group's Asia Coal Energy Ventures represented its best option.

Winsway's 2016s were up 1.25 points, but still languishing at 26.3, after it said a "significant" proportion of bondholders had agreed to extend a standstill agreement to June 15 while it discussed restructuring options.

Kookmin Bank and Woori Bank saw their 5-year CDS tighten 4bp each today, ahead of a US dollar Additional Tier 1 issue from Woori that may open books tomorrow.

The Asian investment grade iTraxx index was flat at 106.75/108.25, with the Australian index also unchanged at 89.25/90.4.

