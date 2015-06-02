SINGAPORE, June 2 (IFR) - Asian credit was resilient,
despite a sell-off in Treasuries overnight, with investment
grade paper 3bp-4bp tighter.
Investors spent much of today positioning themselves for new
supply expected this week.
One trader reported heavy selling of 10-year Chinese SOE
paper to make room for the expected new issue from China Three
Gorges, but said that those credits still managed to tighten.
"Despite the new supply, the market is in good shape," he
said. "It's unspectacular but firm."
There was also some selling activity in Noble Group's 2020s,
but the paper fell only a tenth to 103.25/104.25, better than
the 5% drop in the company's stock today.
High-yield property was unchanged to a quarter of a point
firmer. Berau Coal's 2017 bonds gained 1.5 points to 59.8 after
Asia Resource Minerals said a takeover offer from Sinarmas
Group's Asia Coal Energy Ventures represented its best option.
Winsway's 2016s were up 1.25 points, but still languishing
at 26.3, after it said a "significant" proportion of bondholders
had agreed to extend a standstill agreement to June 15 while it
discussed restructuring options.
Kookmin Bank and Woori Bank saw their 5-year CDS tighten 4bp
each today, ahead of a US dollar Additional Tier 1 issue from
Woori that may open books tomorrow.
The Asian investment grade iTraxx index was flat at
106.75/108.25, with the Australian index also unchanged at
89.25/90.4.
daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com