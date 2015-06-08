SINGAPORE, June 8 (IFR) - With Australia on holiday today
and Singapore investors starting to think about their summer
breaks, trading was subdued and credit had little reaction to
mixed signals from the East and West.
US non-farm payrolls exceeded expectations on Friday, but
the latest Chinese trade data disappointed. Imports fell 17.6%
year on year in May, worsening after a 16.2% year-on-year drop
in April, while exports were down 2.5% on a similar basis.
"People are waiting for London to open and will take their
cues from there," said one credit trader.
Some recent new issues have made a soggy start in the
secondary market. Bharti Airtel's 2025s have widened 3bp since
pricing on Wednesday, to T+212/214 from T+210, and Woori Bank's
AT1s were yielding 5.2%/5.3% today, having priced at
5.0%.
High yield was a quarter to half a point lower, with no
major moves, although some buying was seen in Winsway's
distressed 2016s, quoted at 28.25/30.25, after trading in the
stock was suspended this morning, pending an announcement.
The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index widened 3bp today to
110.25/111.25.
The Malaysian sovereign's cost of 5-year protection
increased 10bp to 125bp/129.5bp following the events on Friday,
when police called off a public discussion on troubled state
investment agency 1Malaysia Development Berhad and shut off
former premier Mahathir Mohamad's microphone.
China and Indonesia were each 3bp wider, at 89bp/90bp and
173bp/179bp, respectively.
