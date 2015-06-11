SINGAPORE, June 11 (IFR) - Regional sentiments turned more positive today, following a rally in US equities in response to better chances of a near-term Greek debt agreement.

The risk-on sentiments lent support to Asian financial markets as equities rose across the region. The Nikkei Index closed up 1.68% and the Hang Seng Index was up 0.8%.

Asian credit spreads were flat, but with a positive bias, having traded in a narrow range of 108bp-110bp.

The high-yield segment was about 0.25-0.375 points higher across the board on the emergence of better bidding mainly from retail investors. Much of the bids were in the Indonesian corporate segment and Chinese property names.

The main focus was on China Shanshui Cement, following news that major shareholder China Shanshui Investment had been put into receivership.

A company spokesman confirmed that credit facilities were still in place to redeem an outstanding bond due 2016. The bond had been down 4.6 points yesterday, but rebounded to 99.3 on what the spokesman said.

Traders said there was still a bit of short-covering on the bond today with private banks buying and, consequently, keeping the due 2020s in a narrow cash price range of 88.00-90.00.

A credit note from Lucror Analytics today recommended that holders of the 2016s hold out for another month for redemption at 101.

(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)