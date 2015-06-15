HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR) - It was a bearish start to the
week in Asia as equity markets sold off and bond markets
continued last week's muted sessions.
Fixed-income traders described a low volume session, where
prices of high-yield and investment-grade names were marginally
lower on the day.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan Index was quoted slightly wider at
110.38/112.13.
New issuers saw yields widen slightly. While most moves were
in line with the rest of the market, some were much wider.
Yields on Zhongrong International Trust's 2018 bonds were
9bp wider. New bonds from Chinese property firms also continued
to struggle. Fantasia's 2018s were 16bp wider.
Equity markets fared far worse with Shanghai, the Hang Seng
and Shenzhen all down around 1.3% in afternoon trading. Earlier
in the day, these indices were down closer to 2.0% on fears of a
regulatory clampdown on margin financing.
Some of the blame for the sluggish start to the week in
credit markets was placed on the ongoing problems in Greece,
with negotiators failing yet again to reach a deal. A default
later this month appears increasingly likely.
Traders, however, were divided on the impact of a Greek
default. Some traders argued it had already been priced in,
while others said yields could widen dramatically.
Much attention will now focus on Wednesday's US Federal
Reserve meeting.
While Asian market participants said they were not
anticipating a change in interest rates, they did say they would
be watching for any hints or nuances that would suggest when a
rate hike would come.
