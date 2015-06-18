SINGAPORE, June 18 (IFR) - A dearth of primary deals in Asia was reflected in a lack of activity among investment-grade credits in the secondary markets.

"The FOMC yesterday was dovish and that is supportive for the market, but people are just watching the headlines, on Greece, for example, for clearer cues as to where the market is headed next," said an IG trader.

The primary market came to a halt this week, with some USD86.2bn of bonds having been sold to date this year. An ANZ credit note projects some USD175bn of bonds will be sold for the whole of this year.

The IG segment was reflected in the broadly unchanged iTraxx Asia IG index, which was quoted at 111bp/113bp. Among the liquid CDS benchmarks, Indonesia's 5-year CDS tightened 3.5bp to 169bp/175bp.

China Bluestar's bond due 2020 was quoted at 267bp/263bp over U.S. Treasuries, inside the reoffer spread of 270bp, while the 2018s were just under water at 267bp/259bp, above the reoffer spread of 250bp.

High-yield credits seemed to have fared better, edging 0.5 point to 0.75 point higher across the board.

"Chinese property paper is doing quite well today and sentiment is stronger," said one HY trader.

The gains across the board pulled up China Shanshui Cement's yield curve. Shanshui's bonds were hit yesterday after S&P dropped its corporate rating to CCC+ from B+.

After tumbling to a cash price of as low as 80.00 yesterday, the due 2020 bond regained some ground to 84.50/86.00 today.

The 2016s were quoted at around 98.00, thanks to the company's insistence that it still had cash and credit facilities to redeem the bond.

Lucror said in a credit note today that there might be more headline risks ahead for the credit, which could lead to a debt acceleration spiral.

