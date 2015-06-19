HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Asian markets closed a sluggish weak in dramatic fashion with Chinese equity indices plummeting.

The Shanghai stock market was down 6% and the Shenzhen market down 5.7% at one point in afternoon trading.

Chinese markets were also buzzing with the news that Bank of Jinzhou had been forced to delay its USD600m IPO over its exposure to Hanergy Thin Film Power.

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong has requested more information over an CNY8bn (USD1.28bn) credit line it had extended to Hanergy.

The loan represents close to 10% of the bank's total loan book. Trading in Hanergy's shares has been suspended since May 20, when they fell almost 47% in one hour.

Asian bond markets were mostly unchanged in both the high yield and investment grade space.

Bond traders said that while markets had sold off this week, they believed that Europe and the US would provide direction, and said the flat session gave them hope that the selloff was ending.

They pointed to the iTraxx investment grade Asia ex-Japan index which in the last week only widened about 2bps to 109.17/110.83.

However, even though worries over a sudden interest rate hike were somewhat assuaged after the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, traders remained worried about contagion risks from a potential Greek default.

"I know a lot of investors and banks have shed their exposure to Greece," said a fixed income trader based in Hong Kong.

"But what if the market decided to turn on Ireland or Portugal? I don't know how they can ring fence those countries if they need to."

