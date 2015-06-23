SINGAPORE, June 23 (IFR) - Asian credit benefited from improved sentiment after Greece agreed to make some concessions during yesterday's talks with creditors.

Chinese property credits were half a point higher, on better buying overall. Shanshui Cement's 2016s dropped a point and a half to 96.0/97.5 from 98.6 and its 2020s about the same to 81.3/83.6, after Fitch put the issuer on a negative watch.

Fitch affirmed Shanshui's B+ rating, but said the negative watch reflected the possibility that the company might run into insolvency, if forced to redeem its USD500m 2020s in the event that the chairman or a majority of the board were changed.

Some shareholders have called an EGM and demanded that all, but one, of the non-executive directors, including the chairman, be removed.

The measure requires a majority to pass, and would trigger the change-of-control clause on the 2020 notes. It already faces a change of control on its 2016s, meaning that the company may need to pay out USD921m within a 30-day period.

As a result, Fitch said the proposed management changes could result in a downgrade of multiple notches.

Tencent's 2019s widened 3bp to Treasuries plus 166bp, after tech peer Baidu began building books for new US dollar bonds of 5 and 10 years.

Singtel's outstanding curve was little changed after it started bookbuilding for a 10-year bond. Its 2021s tightened 2bp on light trading to T+56bp/66bp.

"Investors are not really reacting to the new issues. They are too complacent," said one trader. ""It's all sentiment driven."

The Asian iTraxx Investment Grade Index was 1bp tighter at 105bp/107bp, while the Japanese and Australian iTraxx indices narrowed 5bp and 4bp to 55bp/57bp and 88bp/89bp , respectively.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com