HONG KONG, June 24 (IFR) - Asian credit markets firmed this afternoon as investors became more optimistic that Greece would reach an agreement with its creditors and not make an exit from the eurozone.

Yet, a growing pipeline of upcoming issues curbed purchases in the secondary markets.

"I'm not seeing much topping up today," said one trader. "Things are more firm now that Greece almost seems like a done deal. So, investors are spending more time examining new issues."

Baidu's dual-tranche offering was 1bp tighter on both tranches after it priced a USD750m 5-year and USD500m 10-year at 135bp and 175bp, respectively.

Singtel's USD500m 10-year notes were wrapped around reoffer.

Asia CDS was 1bp wider from yesterday's close at 106bp/108bp.

Malaysia's 5-year CDS was 2bp wider, while China was 1bp wider.

