HONG KONG, June 26 (IFR) - There were few signs of optimism to trade on in Asian credit today, after investors watched Greece and its creditors hold three meetings this week without reaching an agreement that would avert a debt default.

Asia CDS was 1bp wider at 107bp/109bp on light trading, but credit losses were curbed from yesterday's weaker backdrop over heightened rhetoric of a Greek exit from the eurozone.

A wave of new issues that targeted decent windows on Tuesday and Wednesday were wrapping up the week wider.

Bank of China's 2020s and 2025s were 5bp wider, while Kexim's 2.625% 2020s and 3.25% 2026s were at least 6bp wider at 104bp and 106bp, respectively.

Cnooc's 4.875% 2044s are down more than half a point to 102.934, according to Tradeweb.

A drop of more than 7% in China's onshore equity indices is also discouraging risk appetite.

Investors will be waiting for the results of tomorrow's Eurogroup minister meeting in a last-minute effort before Greece's crucial IMF repayment on Tuesday, before returning to the markets next week.

