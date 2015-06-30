HONG KONG, June 30 (IFR) - Asian investors took advantage of a buying opportunity on Tuesday to purchase credits that widened after Greece failed to reach an agreement with its creditors at the weekend.

Long-dated bonds of Bharti Airtel and Lifestyle International nearly recouped yesterday's losses, thanks to investors who rushed in to buy at cheaper levels.

LS Finance's 4.5% 2025s returned to the 98.50 level this morning, after fears of a Greek exit pushed its bonds nearly a point lower to 97.790 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.

Bharti's 4.375% 2025s, which also fell almost a point in yesterday, rose a third of a point to 98.40.

China's onshore Shanghai Composite and CSI300 indices made sharp returns. The indices, which both slipped more than 5% yesterday, had rebounded a whopping 5.5% and 6.7% respectively.

The surge in Chinese stocks heightened appetite for the country's high-yield bonds, which were a quarter point higher.

The improved session moved the iTraxx Asia investment grade CDS index 2bp inside yesterday's close at a bid of 114bp.

Baidu's 3.0% June 2020s were unchanged after falling more than a point yesterday to 99.50. The Chinese tech company's 4.125% 2025s continued their decline, dropping another quarter point to 99.30.

Korean credits weakened further. Kexim's 2.625% 2020s extended yesterday's slide, now more than half a point lower from yesterday's start at 99.20, according to Tradeweb. Korea Hydro's 3.25% 2025s also fell to 99.16 from 99.80 yesterday morning.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)