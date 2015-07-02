SINGAPORE, July 2 (IFR) - Financial markets were back on firmer territory after Hong Kong reopened today following a holiday yesterday.

Asian equities were mostly on the rise. The Nikkei was up 0.95% and the Hang Seng Index was 0.25% in the black, with Chinese equities heading south and down more than 3%.

Asian credits shook off jitters over Greece. The iTraxx Asia IG index was 2bp tighter at 109bp/111bp and the iTraxx Australia was nearly 1bp narrower at 95bp/96bp.

"The offshore markets closed on firmer ground yesterday, so today's overall cash bonds are slightly better," said one trader.

Asian IG bonds were 2bp-5bp tighter over the last two days.

Fitch's surprise move on Tuesday night to affirm Malaysia's A- rating saw credits from the country become firmer. Having widened some 13bp, Petronas 2025s narrowed 6bp and were trading at 132bp-133bp today.

Malaysia's Islamic bonds rallied strongly. Sovereign sukuk bonds due 2025 were quoted at 76bp/65bp, while the 2045s were at 142bp/139bp.

"We saw quite a bit of short-covering as punters needed to cover after positioning for an expected downgrade," said the trader.

