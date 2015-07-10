HONG KONG, July 10 (IFR) - Asian credits made up most of the losses incurred at the start of the week after a rebound in Chinese equities lured investors back to the markets.

Asia CDS tightened 5bp to around 108bp/110bp after China's Shanghai Composite and CSI300 Index jumped 4.6% and 5.4% respectively.

Chinese IG narrowed as much as 15bp, while high-yield property names such as Agile's 9% 2020s jumped more than a point to yield 9.12%.

Cific Holdings' 7.75% 2020s jumped almost 3 points before settling at a price of 96.64, according to Tradeweb.

"They haven't gained everything that's been lost, but we're not far back," said a Singapore-based trader. "Clients are also buying because primary supply has been light."

The improvement in sentiment may help normalize the pace of primary supply next week, after the see-sawing Chinese equity performance shut activity except for China Overseas Land's euro transaction this week.

Sovereign CDS also rebounded sharply. China, Malaysia and South Korea CDS were 5bp tighter, while the Philippines and Thailand also ground 3bp inside.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)