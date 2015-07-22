HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - The bonds of Shanshui Cement and
Glorious Properties rose on Wednesday, although a weakening of
Hong Kong and Chinese equities dampened appetite for Asian
credits.
Shanshui Cement's 7.5% 2018s rose 6 points after the company
said in an exchange filing that its substantial shareholders
were considering the possibility of making a voluntary cash
offer to buy all shares.
Glorious Properties' $400 million March 2018s also rose 3
points. On July 20, a creditor, named China Foreign Economy and
Trade and Trust, had filed a winding-up petition against
Glorious in the High Court of Hong Kong for an alleged
non-payment of 50 million yuan ($8 million). However, the
developer said it paid the outstanding sum on July 21.
Meanwhile, Asian investment-grade CDS was 2bp wider at
106bp/107bp this afternoon, after the cost to protect against
default rose 3bp and 4bp for the China sovereign and CNOOC,
respectively. CDS costs also rose 3bp and 2bp for Malaysia and
Indonesia, respectively.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1% at the time of
writing, while China's CSI300 Index was 0.2% lower ahead of
another Greek parliament vote that needs to approve more
conditions to start talks on the EUR86bn rescue deal.
The Nikkei and Kospi closed 1.2% and 1% lower, respectively,
while the Shanghai Composite was just 0.2% higher this
afternoon.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)