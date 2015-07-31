July 31 (IFR) - Asian credits maturing in 2025 dipped slightly after the US Federal Reserve emphasized a moderate improvement in the economy at the end of yesterday's policy meeting.

Sinopec's 3.25% 2025s dropped a quarter of a point to 95.60, while LS Finance's 4.5% 2025s weakened a third to 98.464, according to Tradeweb.

Export-Import Bank of Korea's 2.875% 2025s fell two-tenths of a point to 97.26.

Yet Chinese tech giant Baidu's 4.125% 2025s regained a 0.3 point drop this morning to settle in the 98.75 area, after weakening mid-week due to weaker-than-expected results.

Asian investment grade CDS was unchanged at 109bp/111bp, but Malaysia 5-year CDS widened 6bp to 146bp/152bp.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.1% at the time of writing after the securities watchdog said it was investigating the impact of automated trading amid an escalating crackdown on speculative selling. The Shenzhen index was unchanged.

Despite a volatile month, spreads are currently just about 15bp off year-to-date tights and about 30bp from September 2014's tightest levels, according to a Deutsche Bank report.

Investors should selectively get longer if investment grade spreads widen 20bp-25bp, and 70-80bp in high-yield bonds, says Harsh Agarwal, head of Asian credit research at the German bank.

Deutsche remains neutral on credit and expects range bound trading. (Reporting By Frances Yoon)