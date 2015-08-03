HONG KONG, Aug 3 (IFR) - Investment-grade bonds widened 2bp-3bp after a weaker reading on Chinese factory activity weighed on onshore equities.

Baidu's 3.0% 2020s dropped a third of a point to 99.07 to yield 3.13%, while China Minsheng's SBLC-backed 3.25% 2020s fell nearly a third of a point to 99.81.

Sinopec's 2020s widened a few basis points to trade at a spread of 130bp, while notes of Chinese asset-management companies, such as Cinda, also widened.

The weaker reading on credit stemmed from the China's Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 15-month low in July.

The Shanghai Composite was down 1.1%, but the CSI300 rebounded to trade up 0.3%.

"We're seeing some profit-taking on the high-grade space," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

High-yield Chinese bonds were unchanged to a quarter of a point lower.

