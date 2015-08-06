SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (IFR) - Buyers emerged today to support a stronger bidding tone in the secondary markets for high-grade Asian credits on the back of higher US Treasury yields.

The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed 8bp last night on expectations of a US Fed rate hike in September. The increase drew more life insurance and regional accounts to the market to pick up paper with higher yields.

"The HG credit space is about 1bp-2bp tighter, but flows are rather light and there's nothing really meaningful in the trend yet," said one trader.

Still, the bidding helped support new issues. Demand remained healthy for the year's first US dollar trade from ICICI, which priced the 2020s at the tightest yield on record.

The bonds traded as tight as 155bp over Treasuries, before settling at 156bp mid-afternoon, inside its reoffer spread of 160bp.

Likewise, the new 2020s from Shanghai Electric remained in good demand with the bonds quoted at 208bp/205bp, some 13bp-15bp inside reoffer spread of 220bp.

Asian credit spreads were flat as the iTraxx Asia IG index was range bound at 111bp/113bp.

The primary market was quiet as investors were busy digesting last week's supply of bonds. The withdrawal of eHi Car Services' US dollar bond yesterday also cast a pall on the issuance market.

