SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (IFR) - Hopes for a buoyant credit market turned sour today after China devalued the renminbi, leading to the biggest one-day onshore loss in two decades.

The choppy currency markets forced credit market players to retreat to the sidelines and plugged the primary debt market.

"There is nothing to announce today," said one debt syndicate banker. "We are all just waiting for the currency market to settle down first."

The secondary markets were extremely quiet, traders said.

"We thought we're going to open strong, but the renminbi fixing has kept everyone back," said one Singapore-based trader.

Cash bonds were broadly unchanged, with backing from rallying US Treasuries. Credit spreads were slightly wider with the iTraxx Asia Investment-Grade Index out 1bp-2bp at 113bp/115bp.

Credit players had been anticipating a buoyant market today, banking on overnight rallies across European and US and expectations for additional Chinese stimuli following weak economic data from the Asian giant, to revive sentiments.

Instead, China's central bank devalued the renminbi in a bid to drive the currency towards more market-driven movements. The move roiled the currency markets with a robust bid for the US dollar, causing surges in local Asian currencies to hit highs.

The renminbi climbed 1.78% against the US dollar, while the offshore renminbi, or CNH, rose 2.34%. The Singapore dollar charged through SGD1.40 against the US dollar, while the ringgit hit MYR3.9550 versus the greenback.

The currency storm caused the MSCI ex-Japan Asian stocks to dip 0.9% to their lowest levels in a year and a half, Reuters reported.

