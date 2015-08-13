HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - The ongoing devaluation of the
Chinese renminbi continued to set the tone on Asian credit
markets, though stock indices fared better than earlier in the
week.
The People's Bank of China held a morning press conference
to assure markets that it would not let the currency depreciate
substantially, and said there was no basis for a further drop in
the exchange rate.
However, earlier in the morning, it set a midpoint rate of
Rmb6.4010 per dollar, weaker than the previous day's 6.3306.
The Shanghai stock exchange rose 1.8% while Shenzhen was up
2.2%. Both indices were lower by around 1% in the morning but
appeared to recover after the PBoC's statements.
The Hang Seng was up more modestly at 0.4% while the Nikkei
was up 1.0%.
After two days of heavy selling, bond traders said markets
recovered slightly as the initial surprise of the devaluation
began to subside.
Traders said they were busy adjusting strategies and
positions and preparing for the renminbi to weaken as much as
10%.
Chinese high-yield names continued to sell off, though not
as severely as in previous days and some managed a small
recovery.
Agile's 2017 bonds, which dropped a full point yesterday,
dropped another tenth of a point.
Indonesia's recent issue of 2025 bonds lost a point on
Wednesday but climbed just over a tenth of a point to 98.347.
Some recent investment-grade names however continued to
struggle. China Oilfield Services 2020 bonds saw yields widen
5bp, while its 2025 tranche was also wider by 5bp.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan Investment Grade Index was quoted
wider at 114.67/116.17.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com