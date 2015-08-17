Aug 17 (IFR) - Markets began the week mixed after news of the renminbi's devaluation, with Asian equities volatile and some credit markets worrying about other regional currencies losing value.

Shanghai's index gained 0.7%, while the Hang Seng lost 0.5%. The CSI300 Index was mostly unchanged.

US dollar investment-grade credit markets were described as weaker, but mostly quiet with currency fears spreading to other countries, particularly Malaysia, where the ringgit was quoted at 4.12 to the US dollar, approaching its weakest point in over a decade.

Yields on Petronas' 2019 bonds widened 6bp and the 2025s were 7bp wider.

"It's not just the yuan that we're worried about for US dollar investment-grade names," said a trader based in Singapore.

"We're expecting weakness from many more currencies in Asia because of it. The day was fairly quiet, but the currency situation is what's really driving markets."

High-yield traders said the session was flatter than previous days, but, nonetheless, a number of names continued to see spreads widen. Recent high-yield issuer CAR Inc saw yields on its 2018s widen 7bp.

Conversely, yields on Chinese property developer Fantasia Holdings' 2018s tightened 22bp earlier in the session, but widened in the afternoon, finishing the day 7bp tighter.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index was quoted slightly wider at 116/118.

There will be a lot of focus this week on minutes from the US Federal Reserve's meetings on July 28 and 29, which are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates in September, but China's renminbi devaluation could complicate its decision.

