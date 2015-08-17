Aug 17 (IFR) - Markets began the week mixed after news of
the renminbi's devaluation, with Asian equities volatile and
some credit markets worrying about other regional currencies
losing value.
Shanghai's index gained 0.7%, while the Hang Seng lost 0.5%.
The CSI300 Index was mostly unchanged.
US dollar investment-grade credit markets were described as
weaker, but mostly quiet with currency fears spreading to other
countries, particularly Malaysia, where the ringgit was quoted
at 4.12 to the US dollar, approaching its weakest point in over
a decade.
Yields on Petronas' 2019 bonds widened 6bp and the 2025s
were 7bp wider.
"It's not just the yuan that we're worried about for US
dollar investment-grade names," said a trader based in
Singapore.
"We're expecting weakness from many more currencies in Asia
because of it. The day was fairly quiet, but the currency
situation is what's really driving markets."
High-yield traders said the session was flatter than
previous days, but, nonetheless, a number of names continued to
see spreads widen. Recent high-yield issuer CAR Inc saw yields
on its 2018s widen 7bp.
Conversely, yields on Chinese property developer Fantasia
Holdings' 2018s tightened 22bp earlier in the session, but
widened in the afternoon, finishing the day 7bp tighter.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index was quoted slightly wider
at 116/118.
There will be a lot of focus this week on minutes from the
US Federal Reserve's meetings on July 28 and 29, which are
scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates in
September, but China's renminbi devaluation could complicate its
decision.
