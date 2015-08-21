HONG KONG, Aug 21 (IFR) - Asian investment-grade CDS reached its weakest level since last March as risk-averse investors sought protection against a jittery backdrop of market volatility and global growth concerns.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index widened to 134bp/136bp, jumping 13bp from yesterday's close, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. The index had settled down to 131bp/133bp by Friday afternoon.

Investment-grade credits from China, such as the long-end of Sinopec and Cnooc, widened 5bp. Indian banks, which suddenly began selling off on Thursday afternoon, continued to weaken further.

ICICI Bank's recently-priced 2020s widened 7bp since yesterday and were bid at 167bp, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

"Everyone is bulking up on cash and reducing risk," said the trader. "Most traders have put CDS hedges or are selling whatever they can. It's ugly out there."

Korean credits, which have been relatively resilient in regional sell-offs, were hit on the long-end. Woori's 2024s and Kexim's 2026s widened around 5bp-7bp.

Petronas's 45s were now 60bp wider from their tightest level seen months before, although the bonds were trading at a similar level on a yield basis at 4.7%.

The weakness in the Malaysian oil and gas company's bonds came as the ringgit hit another new 17-year low today to 4.1780 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998.

On the local currency front, Pacific Andes Resources Development's Singapore dollar bonds due 2017 tumbled after the Singapore-listed company announced last night that it was under investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department and Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The bonds were quoted at a cash price of around 50/60, down from the 80/85 seen yesterday. Bankers and traders said the prices reflected a sense of confusion in the market.

Firm bids at 50 and 60 were not lifted even though sellers were eager to clear the bonds from their portfolios.

China Fishery's US dollar bonds fell 20-25 points, said traders, on the negative news.

The risk-off environment pushed most Asian indexes into the red.

The S&P index dropped to a six-month low overnight and activity in China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in more than six years in August.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses were both more than 4% lower, while the Hang Seng was down 1.5%. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)