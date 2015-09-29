SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (IFR) - Asian financial markets were on a
sharp slide today as stocks hit three-year lows while Asian
credit spreads gapped out 20bp-30bp, traders said.
"Everything is wider," said a Singapore-based trader. "I
hope it will not be so, but I think the sell-off will continue
into the US markets tonight."
Economic data from China revealed a 8.8% drop in
year-on-year Chinese industrial profits in August, adding to
recent signs of economic slowdown following last week's
preliminary Caixin/Markit manufacturing index fall.
Coming on the heels of a sharp overnight sell-off in US and
European shares, Asian investors were spooked and dumped risky
assets.
The Hang Seng index was down 3.1% while Chinese stocks fell
2%.
The risk-off sentiment dragged investment grade cash bonds
down some 10bp-20bp.
Despite the negative market conditions, China Development
Bank pushed out a US dollar benchmark 5-year Reg S in the
morning, adding a euro-denominated tranche in the afternoon.
"Chinese banks are buying that," said the trader. "In fact,
whatever the Chinese banks touch, the bonds seem to do okay."
In the high-yield space, Indonesian credits continued to be
hit. Alam Sutera's 6.95% 2020s slipped to 79.00/80.00 from
Friday's levels of 81.00.
Pelindo III's 4.875% 2024s edged lower to 93.25/94.175 while
Pertamina's 6.45% 2044s eased to 88.00/89.00.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was 14bp wider to 168bp/173bp, with
the liquid sovereign CDS gapping out in double digits. China's
5-year CDS was indicated 14bp wider at 140bp/143bp while South
Korea's CDS was 15bp out at 84bp/88bp.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)