HONG KONG, Sept 30 (IFR) - The Asian credit market recovered slightly in light trade from the heavy sell-off yesterday, as stock markets regained some momentum today.

"The credit market was slightly better today, but lagged the rest of the risk market with most investors still very defensive at the quarter end," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

China stocks rose with the Shanghai Composite Index closing up 0.48% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.7% at the time of writing.

Another bond trader noted that Asian fixed income investors were keeping large amounts of their funds in cash and remained cautious, but they have been positive on Chinese property bonds.

In the high-yield sector, Shimao Property's 2020 bonds dropped 1.25 points to 100.4/102.4, despite the support for property, but its 8.375% 2022 paper was flat at 104.125/105.125.

Yesterday's US$1bn 5-year issue from China Development Bank was seen this morning at 125bp over Treasuries, 5bp wider than the pricing level.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was 3bp tighter at 159.75bp/161.75bp. ABC Hong Kong's 2.875% 2018s were 3bp tighter at 101.94/102.209. (ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com)