SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (IFR) - Soft U.S. payroll numbers on Friday put in doubt the Fed's ability to raise rates this year and, with it, provide support to Asian credits this session.

"Our main concern is that, with a weakening in the headline payroll number, and still-muted wage growth (likely to come); the Fed will continue to delay normalisation further," wrote Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock.

That meant a better day for investment-grade credits, with the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index tightening 4bp to 154bp/156bp, and the iTraxx Japan index narrowing 5bp to 75bp/77bp.

Citic Securities' 2019s were as much as 20bp tighter today on short covering. Chexim's 2020s tightened 11bp to T+155, while its 2025s came in 7bp to 189bp over Treasuries.

China Development Bank's 2020 dollar bonds firmed to T+116bp, inside the issue price of T+120.

High yield was seen about a quarter of a point higher, but activity was limited. "Everyone wants to buy and hold because there is no new supply coming through," said one trader.

Glorious Property's US$300m 13% bonds due October 25 are trading at 68/70, with some investors concerned about the company's ability to pay.

The experience of holders of Kaisa Group's bonds will not give much reassurance, as restructuring talks with offshore bondholders show little signs of progress. Kaisa's 2018s fell 0.75 points to 48/50.

As for Indonesian credit, Gajah Tunggal's 2018 bonds dropped 1.5 points to 41/42. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)