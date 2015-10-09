HONG KONG, Oct 9 (IFR) - Asian credit traded markedly tighter after minutes of the September Federal Reserve meeting revealed that US rates are expected to stay lower for longer until firmer evidence of economic improvement surfaces.

The Fed thought the US economy was close to warranting a rate rise last month, but it wanted more assurance that a China slowdown was not going to derail America's progress, according to minutes released Thursday.

Investors bought credits on the view that the Fed wasn't in a rush to raise rates for now, although the minutes added that "most" central bankers thought a rate rise should still come this year.

The Fed minutes coincided with bullish forecasts for crude oil. Today's big winners were energy-related names such as CNOOC and Petronas, where spreads narrowed 10bp after oil prices rose above US$50 a barrel. The rest of the credit markets were as much as 5bp tighter.

Indian banks saw more buying in the 5-year space, while Korean quasi-sovereigns also performed.

"Sentiment is good," said a Singapore-based trader. "All-in levels are still higher for issuers to come, but that should continue to settle down."

Asia's investment-grade CDS was spotted at 140bp/142bp, which was 5bp tighter than yesterday and 13bp inside the end of last week's close.

Asian stocks were also higher across the region. Onshore Chinese equities were more than 1% higher, while the Nikkei closed 1.6% higher.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)