HONG KONG, Oct 12 (IFR) - Petronas' bonds continued to outperform after crude oil futures rose.

Despite a subdued Asian session due to holidays in US and Japan, spreads of the Malaysian energy company's March 4.5% 2045s tightened to 173bp/172bp, after reaching a recent high of 216bp on September 29.

Spreads on other state-owned energy names, such as KNOC's recently priced 3.25% 2025s narrowed to 113bp.

The rally in Asian energy credits was attributable to today's increases in WTI and Brent futures to above US$50 and US$53 a barrel, respectively.

Meanwhile, China Construction Bank's 2-year Dim Sum bonds are expected to receive support from a strengthening of the renminbi to its highest level since its surprise devaluation on August 11 after the central bank set a firmer midpoint.

CCB's benchmark is currently marketing at around 4.55%.

Chinese A-shares were more than 2% higher as of late afternoon. The Nikkei closed up 1.6%.

Asia CDS was unchanged from last week's close at 140bp/142bp. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh)