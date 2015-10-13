SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (IFR) - Asian credits backtracked in lacklustre markets today as oil prices fell once again. Bucking the trend, though, was Chinese property developer Kaisa, whose bonds jumped this morning on hopes that its housing sales could resume.

Kaisa's Shanghai subsidiary has signed an agreement with Bank of China to start selling projects as part of its debt restructuring, a company official told Reuters.

Similar agreements have also been signed with creditors of one project each in Guangzhou and Wuhan, raising hopes that pre-sales could begin and boost the financial health of the beleaguered real estate company.

Kaisa's 8.875% due 2018 rose about two points to a cash price of 53.5/55.5 when the news emerged, but the rise could not be sustained with the cash price hovering around those levels for the rest of the day.

That provided a bit of action in an otherwise tepid credit market, dampened by falling equities. The Nikkei closed down 1.1% and the Hang Seng fell 0.55%.

Oil prices tumbled yesterday on profit-taking following a surge last week that helped prop up Asian energy bonds. The slide took the shine off Petronas' March 4.5% 2045s which pushed wider to 194bp/185bp from yesterday's 173bp/172bp.

But KNOC's 3.25% 2025s were holding up at 112bp.

"The market is very quiet as there is no catalyst at the moment," said one trader. "There is no new issue (outside Japan) to push any trades, although there are some thin flows, which shows there is still liquidity."

Although flow data from analysts showed emerging market bonds saw weekly redemptions at 0.24% of assets under management in the past week to Wednesday, the trader said funds outflows have been matched with inflows of new funds. That had lent some support to the Asian credits, he added.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was flat today, trading sideways at 140bp/142bp.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)