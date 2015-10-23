HONG KONG, Oct 23 (IFR) - Asian credits received a much-needed dose of risk appetite after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said he was considering more stimulus measures to increase inflation.

Indonesian names, which had widened significantly during the global volatility in recent months, were well sought on expectations that European measures could be announced as soon as December.

Pertamina's 6.45% 2044s and PLN's 5.25% 2042s jumped a point each to 96.30 and 85.70, respectively, according to Tradeweb.

Data showing a mild recovery in Chinese property prices also supported PRC real-estate developers.

Agile Properties' 8.25% perpetual bonds rose nearly two points to 88.57, yielding 9.24%. Yields on Agile Properties' May 2020s also tightened to 7.05%, while Greentown's March 2019s were a quarter of a point higher.

PRC data showing new home prices on average rose for a fifth month in September also drove Chinese onshore stocks more than 1% higher late Friday afternoon.

Spreads on Asian investment-grade CDS narrowed as much as 5bp to 133bp/136bp to reach the tightest level in more than a month. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh)