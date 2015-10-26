SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (IFR) - Asian financial markets gained today on the back of cuts in PBoC benchmark rates and positive US earnings last Friday.

Asian cash bonds tightened around 2bp, while Asian credit spreads narrowed 7bp in the morning, when markets opened.

The iTraxx Asia IG index lost a bit of steam in the afternoon, but was still holding up mid-afternoon at 129bp/131bp, 5bp tighter than yesterday's close.

Indonesian bonds fared well amid ongoing anticipation of European stimulus measures. Pertamina's 6.45% 2044s were at 96.50/97.40, edging up from last week's 96.50.

Market participants were still eagerly awaiting fresh issues as the pipeline begins to build in view of a more risk-on environment. China General Nuclear Power Corp announced a mandate for a potential offering of Reg S bonds.

"It is difficult to chase any bonds in the secondary market at such tight levels now," said a trader. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)