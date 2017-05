HONG KONG, Oct 28 (IFR) - Asian credit widened after investors switched to profit-taking mode following robust sessions earlier this week on the back of the Chinese central bank's rate cut last Friday.

Asian investment-grade CDS is 2bp wider at 130bp/132bp ahead of an FOMC meeting, which wraps up in the US later today.

Indonesia quasi sovereign bonds, such as Pelindo III's 4.875% 2024s, dropped nearly a point to 98.26, while Pertamina's 6.45% 2044s fell half a point this morning to hit 94.80.

Korean IG names were a bright spot in a weaker market, with spreads 3bp-4bp tighter. The spread on the Korea Gas 2025s narrowed to T+100bp, while that on the Kexim 2025s were spotted at T+97bp/96bp. (Reporting By Frances Yoon)