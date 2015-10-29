HONG KONG, Oct 29 (IFR) - Asian markets failed to build much momentum off a positive session in the US with equities mostly mixed on the day and credit markets performing slightly better.

A well-received statement from the FOMC meeting, which put a December rate hike in play, supported US markets, but Asia saw little benefit.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges were up 0.2% and 0.5% respectively, after spending most of the morning in negative territory. MSCI's broadest index of stocks in Asia ex-Japan lost 1.2%, while the Hang Seng was down 0.4%.

Traders said credit markets were slightly tighter, continuing from yesterday's constructive session in the investment-grade segment.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index was quoted 1bp-2bp tighter at 128.17/129.67.

