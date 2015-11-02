HONG KONG, Nov 2 (IFR) - Asian credit was 1bp-2bp wider after a sustained contraction in Chinese factory activity dragged regional equities lower.

Benchmark Chinese credits such as CNOOC, as well as the PRC's tech names were 1bp wider, while China's 5-year CDS was also 1bp wider.

The slight losses were mitigated by steady demand for Asian credits, according to a Singapore-based trader.

Kaisa's bonds were unchanged as more news reports pointed to an improvement in talks with creditors.

A senior Kaisa Group advisor said the troubled Chinese property developer was near a deal with onshore creditors of its Shenzhen projects, Reuters reported today.

Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines' 5-year CDS were also 1bp wider, but Malaysia's narrowed by 1bp.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)