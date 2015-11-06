SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (IFR) - Trading was muted ahead of the announcement of US non-farm payrolls tonight and most credits held firm.

Weak payrolls could postpone a US rate hike, currently pencilled in for next month, and spark a rally in risk assets, noted one analyst.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was around 1bp wider, having regained some ground after London desks opened. Hutchison Whampoa was the notable outlier: its 5-year CDS tightened 4bp.

Sinopec's 2020s edged out 2bp to Treasuries plus 123bp, but other oil credits like Sinopec and CNOOC were unchanged after yesterday's drop in crude prices.

Shanshui Cement's 2016 bonds were seen at 99/101 and its 2020s at 93.25/95.25 after Fitch downgraded its senior unsecured rating to C from B-.

Yesterday, the bonds ended 3.5 points lower at around 90. They had plunged lower late in the session after Shanshui said it might not be able to repay Rmb2bn (US$315m) of onshore bonds issued by its onshore subsidiary, Shandong Shanshui Cement Group, and due on November 12.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)