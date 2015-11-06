SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (IFR) - Trading was muted ahead of the
announcement of US non-farm payrolls tonight and most credits
held firm.
Weak payrolls could postpone a US rate hike, currently
pencilled in for next month, and spark a rally in risk assets,
noted one analyst.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was around
1bp wider, having regained some ground after London desks
opened. Hutchison Whampoa was the notable outlier: its 5-year
CDS tightened 4bp.
Sinopec's 2020s edged out 2bp to Treasuries plus 123bp, but
other oil credits like Sinopec and CNOOC were unchanged after
yesterday's drop in crude prices.
Shanshui Cement's 2016 bonds were seen at 99/101 and its
2020s at 93.25/95.25 after Fitch downgraded its senior unsecured
rating to C from B-.
Yesterday, the bonds ended 3.5 points lower at around 90.
They had plunged lower late in the session after Shanshui said
it might not be able to repay Rmb2bn (US$315m) of onshore bonds
issued by its onshore subsidiary, Shandong Shanshui Cement
Group, and due on November 12.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)