SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (IFR) - Asian credits remained steady today, even with four bond offerings in the market after weeks of limited supply.

The Asia iTraxx was a basis point tighter at 124bp/126bp amid subdued trading, but that disguised some big swings among constituents.

The cost of 5-year protection for Korean issuers increased sharply, as bonds of Hyundai Motors and Samsung Electronics widened 19bp and 15bp, respectively, as the Bank of Korea decided to hold rates at 1.5%.

In investment grade, CNOOC's 2020s were 5bp tighter at 137bp over US Treasuries, while Sinopec's 2020s were in 2bp at T+117bp.

Gajah Tunggal's 2018s dropped half a point to 56.5/58.5, while Jababeka's 2019s gained a quarter of a point to 95/98, with active two-way flows in the credit.

China high-yield property was a quarter of a point softer generally. Kaisa's 2019s were a quarter of a point higher at 66.75/69.75, having gained almost 3 points this week as the developer made some progress in restructuring talks. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)