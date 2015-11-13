(Corrects reoffer spread of Huarong's 2020s to 215bp from 270bp in last paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (IFR) - Asian fixed income investors, starved of new deals for weeks, ignored softer overall market conditions today and made a strong bid for new deals.

Yesterday had seen some US$3.75bn of transactions crossing the line in the Asian US dollar space.

One of the top performers was Axiata's 5-year sukuk that priced at 175bp over US Treasuries.

The deal represented a rare corporate credit from Malaysia, and its appeal was clear in the secondary market as the bond tightened 5bp at the open and went to trade at 163bp area with quotes still hovering at 162bp-164bp levels. Demand was said to be driven by onshore demand.

China State Construction's new 2020s pulled in 5bp with indications at around 140bp/139bp. The notes, priced at 145bp last night, had gone to tights of 137bp/138bp earlier in the day.

Even quasi-high yield Beijing Properties had a good day. Its newly minted 2018s, at a reoffer price of 99.320, rallied half a point to 99.85.

"The new deals are showing there is ample demand but, as always with heavy supply, the markets could be dealing with a bit of indigestion especially if the overall global market continues to be weak," said one Singapore-based trader.

Huarong's US$1.8bn triple-trancher that had drawn US$10bn in orders also held up.

The 2018s, with a reoffer at 175bp over 3-year US Treasuries, were slightly tighter with quotes at 207bp over 2-year UST or equivalent to around 173bp/170bp over 3-year UST. The 2020s were quoted at 203bp, inside reoffer of 215bp. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)