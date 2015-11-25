HONG KONG, Nov 25 (IFR) - It was another quiet day for Asian credits as overall sentiment remained subdued, following news that Turkey had shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

"Investment-grade credits were slightly wider as, in general, risk assets were affected by the geopolitical tensions arising from the event," said a Hong Kong-based bond trader.

The high-yield sector also did not see much trading as investors stayed on the sidelines after the strong rally last week. "I think accounts are comfortable with their current positioning.

As we are entering the winter holiday season, liquidity may get thinner and thinner," said another high-yield trader.

The iTraxx Asia IG ex-Japan index was quoted 2bp wider at 129.42/131.08. Huarong's 5.5% January 2025 bonds were quoted at 104.27/104.65.

China Shanshui Cement's 2020 US dollar bonds were quoted at 83.02/85.47 after a Cayman Islands court rejected its board's winding-up petition and an application for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators. (ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com)