HONG KONG, Nov 27 (IFR) - Chinese property bonds crept lower after the country's onshore equity markets tumbled more than 5% this afternoon, but the losses in credit were minimal.

PRC real-estate credits were one-eighth to a quarter of a point lower across the board after the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices fell 5.48% and 5.38%, respectively. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was also down 1.9% at the time of writing.

The drop in onshore shares was attributable to reports that the PRC stock watchdog was investigating China Haitong Securities, the country's fourth largest brokerage in terms of market cap, sources told Reuters today.

Profits of Chinese industrial companies also dropped for a fifth consecutive month in October.

China Fishery Group's July 2019s wrapped up the week 30 points lower to 30 cents on the dollar, after HSBC applied for provisional liquidators following a missed US$31m loan installment.

S&P and Fitch downgraded the Singapore-listed company this week to selective default and C, respectively, following a Moody's rating cut to Caa2 on November 10.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)