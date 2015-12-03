SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (IFR) - Overnight weakness in the US markets that saw a sell-off in US equities weighed down Asian financial markets today.

US Fed chairperson Janet Yellen added a hawkish strain to raise expectations of a rate hike on December 16. The Dow fell 0.89% overnight.

Credit spreads in Asia were about 1bp wider with the iTraxx Asia IG index quoted at 130bp/132bp.

"Asian IG credits widened about 3bp-5bp in softer markets, but they stopped there. So, the moves aren't that meaningful," said one high-grade trader.

Oil-related credits pushed out particularly at the long-end, following Saudi Arabia's announcement of reduction in the price of crude oil.

Oil-related 10-year bonds gapped out about 3bp-4bp, adding to yesterday's weakness in the segment. Petronas 2025s were indicated at 164.7bp/160.7bp over US Treasuries.

Better bidding was seen for short-dated paper, which provided a lift to Tianjin FTZ's newly minted 2020s. The bonds, priced at a reoffer of 257.5bp over 3-year US Treasuries, or a 285bp over the more liquid benchmark 2-year UST, narrowed 5bp in the morning.

By afternoon, the rally strengthened with quotes at 273bp/271bp as demand spilled over from a strong US$3.7bn book for the offering yesterday.

Indonesia's 2026 and 2046 bonds, priced at 99.599 and 99.299 on Tuesday, were indicated at 100.156/100.244 and 100.201/100.267, respectively. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh)